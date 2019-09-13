The Fallen Journalists Memorial Act of 2019 (H.R. 3465 and S. 1969) was recently introduced in the U.S. House and Senate in order to establish a permanent Fallen Journalists Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The bipartisan legislation authorizes the newly established Fallen Journalists Memorial (FJM) Foundation to raise funds and work with appropriate entities to site and build a memorial to pay tribute to the journalists who have died while doing their jobs.

The legislation was sponsored by Representatives Grace Napolitano (D-CA) and Tom Cole (R-OK) and co-sponsored by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) as well as Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Rob Portman (R-OH).

“The work of our legislative sponsors to date has been superb. The broad support we have received from the journalistic community and their readers, viewers and listeners from across the country is very inspiring,” David Dreier, Tribune Publishing Co. chairman, said at an event announcing the FJM Foundation. “Journalism is a cornerstone of our democracy. It is important to honor those who have died in pursuit of the truth.”

The FJM Foundation will operate under the guidance of the National Press Club Journalism Institute (NPCJI), the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club. Drier will serve as chairman of the foundation board, and Barbara Cochran, a professor and director of the Washington program of the Missouri School of Journalism and the president of the NPCJI, will serve as foundation president.

According to a press release, the FJM Foundation will build support and plan for the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and preservation of the memorial. Initial funding will be provided by the Annenberg Foundation and the Michael and Jacky Ferro Foundation.

For more information, visit fallenjournalists.org.