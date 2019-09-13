The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a Market Facilitation Program (MFP) to aid farmers and ranchers whose commodities have been directly impacted by foreign tariffs. The program, which is administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), includes dairy production and certain feed crops, both of which are top commodities in Nevada.

“This new federal program makes funding available to Nevada producers that may not have been eligible for funding in the past – especially dairies and alfalfa farms, two of our largest agricultural industries,” Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Jennifer Ott, said.

Applications may be submitted through Dec. 6, 2019. Per-acre non-specialty crop county payment rates, specialty crop payment rates, and livestock payment rates are all currently available on www.farmers.gov. The program provides payments ranging from $15 to $150 per acre to eligible producers of non-specialty crops (including alfalfa hay). Dairy production and feed crops like alfalfa hay are top exports in several Nevada counties, including: Churchill, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye and White Pine Counties*.

“The MFP is important for the continued economic development of our agriculture industry in Nevada,” Director Ott said. “In 2017*, Nevada agriculture production output totaled $916 million, and the value of agriculture commodities exported from Nevada was $699 million.”

More information about eligibility requirements, payment rates, specific commodities covered and how to apply are available through USDA at www.farmers.gov, or by contacting the Nevada State FSA office.