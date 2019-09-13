Enjoy a round of disc golf at the Ward Mountain Recreation Area. Play is free and no reservations are required.

The nine-basket course is set amid the sagebrush flats and pinion-juniper woodlands on the north side of U.S. Highway 6, just six miles west of Ely. All nine of the par-3 and par-4 “holes” offer an alternate basket to keep your game interesting.

The BLM Ely District developed and maintains the course to provide White Pine County residents and visitors an additional recreational opportunity that can be shared by all ages.