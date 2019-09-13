For the past five years the White Pine County Sheriff’s Department has hosted a Back To School Supply Drive. During the month of August, individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to donate items that are dispersed to schools throughout White Pine County. Robinson Mine was happy to donate backpacks, cleaning wipes and Kleenex to add to community donations that will benefit numerous students and classrooms.
