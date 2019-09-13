White Pine County’s AYSO U6 Division Soccer season began this past Saturday on a perfect morning in Steptoe Park. Mayor Nathan Robertson officiated the opening ceremony, introducing all 235 soccer players and their 36 coaches.

A learning league for the youth, all of the coaches and referees are volunteers. They and the AYSO board members emphasise fun and sportsmanship on and off the field while teaching about leaving no trace behind once the games are done by cleaning the field where they play.

To volunteer or get involved in the organization to stay up to date on our local AYSO go to https://www.ayso1617.org/region1617.