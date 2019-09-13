The White Pine County Library summer reading program 2019 A UNIVERSE OF STORIES sponsored by KGHM was a huge success. The kids read a whopping 2,081 hours this summer, and we had a record number of participants. The children had lots of fun reading, crafting and learning all about space, with activities like moon paint, star stamping, the kids even made their own planets that were displayed all summer in the library. Children earned a coin for every 15 minutes of reading to shop at the Galaxy Mart which was stocked with many great prizes. To end the summer everyone got to participate in the Mission Complete Party which included a BBQ, an astrology program from Great Basin National Park, and star gazing with Steve Bishop at Steptoe Park.

Grand prizes were awarded according to attendance, the winners were:

Layla (toddler group)

William (pre-k group)

Gideon (k & 1st grade)

Breana (2nd & 3rd grade)

Anthony (4th & 5th grade)

Carter (11 &UP CLUB)]

The upcoming fall schedule for story hour will be:

•Monday 10am 2-3 yr. old (toddlers) **

•Monday 2:45pm 3-4 yr. olds (pre-K) ** (Note: NEW time)

•Monday 3:45pm 5-6 yr. (k & 1st)

•Tuesday 3:45pm 7-8 yr. old (2nd & 3rd)

•Tuesday 3:45pm 11 and UP Club

•Thursday 3:45pm 9-10 yr. olds (4th & 5th)

**Parent attends with child

We would like to thank the following for their donations:

—Bill & Holly Wilson

—Burton Hilton

—William Bee Ririe Hospital

—Ely Lions Club

—Great Basin National Park

—Nevada Northern Railway

—Mt. Wheeler Power

—Great Basin Heritage Area

—McDonald’s of Ely

—Nevada Department of Wildlife

—Ely Volunteer Fire Department

We would like to thank the following volunteers:

—Don Allison

—Vickie Peterson-Curtis

—Steve Bishop

—Nevaeh Stark & Jenna Wines

NEW at the library Oculus GO: Oculus Go is a whole new way to watch in Virtual Reality (VR). With crystal clear optics and state-of-the-art 3D graphics, the headset feels more like a personal theater. Just put it on, switch it on, and enjoy the littlest, big screen around. Watch a movie on a 180” inch screen, catch a sold-out concert from the front row. It’s portable, comfortable, and designed to be ready when you are. Minimum age to use Oculus Go at the library is 13 Years and older (patrons under 18 years of age must have parent sign a release), and must be sitting at all times. To schedule a viewing time please sign up at the front desk in the library.

Coding and 3D Printing Classes are also offered on Wednesday’s from 3:45pm until 5:00pm. We will get you set up with a NCLAB account to teach you how to code using Karel the Robot; Draw and 3d print with Turtle Tina; 3d Modeling; and Introduction to Python. Use TInkerCAD to create and print your own 3D printed designs. Learn how to program Dot and Dash robots that make learning to code fun and easy. These are real robots that teach kids programming while they play. Make the robots sing, dance, and navigate obstacles using free apps via a tablet.

Please join our Facebook page White Pine County Library to stay informed of all the exciting things happening at the County Library.