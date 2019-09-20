The Ely Times

Looking for the love of your life? Several dogs and cats are waiting for you at the Ely Animal Shelter and a special adoption day event is scheduled for Sept. 27-28.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days is sponsoring free pet adoption days, and the shelter is getting prepared for the event. All adoption fees will be waived for pets going to loving new homes thanks to a grant from Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

Standard adoption policies still apply, and Maddie’s will reimburse animal organizations $200 for every cat or dog they adopt during the event, so they’re able to waive their normal adoption fees for all pets going to loving, new homes.

A win win situation for someone who is looking to adopt, and a shelter pet. Not only do animals give you unconditional love, but they have shown to be psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial to their companions.

Caring for a pet can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and lessen feelings of loneliness, and when you adopt you can also feel proud about helping an animal in need.

There are not enough homes for all the animals that are born every year. Adopting from a shelter helps weaken the pet overpopulation cycle. Each year, 2.7 million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States, simply because too many pets come into shelters and too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter speace for another animal who might desperately need it.

The local shelter is brimming with happy, healthy pets just waiting for their forever home. The harsh reality is that most shelter pets wound up there because of a human problem, like a move, or divorce, not because the animals did anything wrong.

Many are already house-trained and used to living with families. And, adopting a mature pet is very rewarding as well. It not only gives the animal a second change, but introductions to family members are much easier.

The shelter will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days, for additional information contact the Ely Shelter at 775-296-0567.