The Ely Times

The 7th Annual Take it to the Lake half marathon and 10K returns this Saturday, September 21, 2019. The event is hosted by the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts. The half marathon will begin at 6:00 a.m., with the 10K following at 7a.m.

All participants receive an event shirt, finisher medal, free bbq and 1 free raffle ticket. Awards will go to the top three male and female for the half and 10K.

The route starts in Duck Creek Basin, at an elevation of 7,415 feet, where a beautiful scenic view of the Schell Creek Range, paints the backdrop for the event. Mountains are lined with Aspen and Fir trees, and the occasional surprise of a deer or Elk along the way as runners travel along a predominately gravel road to a peak elevation of 8,968 feet. The last quarter mile will take them to the finish line at Cave Lake State Park.

Burton Hilton, local avid outdoor recreationalist has enjoyed participating in the Take it to the Lake for the past six years now. While Hilton says he doesn’t consider himself a very knowledgeable runner, he notes that training well ahead of time and dress warm for the event is key.

Nancy Herms, President of Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts, “Take it to the Lake is the event that started the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts. It has been exciting to watch it grow into one of the most beautiful and challenging half marathons in Nevada with Cave Lake State Park providing the optimal setting for the finish line”

A Kids Fun Run will also take place at 10:30a.m. Youth will run one mile out and back.

The challenging part of Hilton is climbing the mountain for the first half of the run and the starting temperature which could be in the low 20’s according to the forecast. But, the scenery makes it all worth while. “I enjoy the scenery and peacefulness of the route. It is a beautiful route. There is also a sense of accomplishment that comes with it too.”

This years’ event has added an additional twist to the event called a post-race challenge. Runners can jump into Cave Lake, where the temps range from 30-40 degrees and receive a special memento for their courage to take the plunge.

A free BBQ and Raffle will follow the race as well. Sportsworld graciously donated a kids specialized Fat Tire Bike for the event. Tickets will be available at the event, and winners do not need to be present.

Take it to the Lake is a qualifying race on the Utah half and full Marathon series.

Hilton, “I enjoy running and having an event of this caliber in my own backyard is amazing. Why travel hours out of town when you can have a great experience here? The Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts Volunteers work very hard and put on great events for our community.”