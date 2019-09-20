The Ely Times

The White Pine High girls’ soccer team had a pair of important wins in league play last week.

On the other side, the Bobcat boys were taking a split in the games they played with Dayton and Whittell.

Girls coach Amanda Allred and the Ladycats faced off with unbeaten and co-league leader Whittell on Saturday in Ely.

“It was a great save by goalie Eva Kingston that gave us a 3-2 win over Whittell,” she said. “We had a 2-0 lead at halftime and in the second half the girls relaxed too much and in a fairly short time, it’s a 2-all tie. Then it became a defensive battle and both of us unable to score.”

With about 3-and-a-half minutes remaining, Taylor Drake took a shot that the Whittell goalie misplayed and White Pine scored for a 3-2 lead.

But the Warriors came very close to tying the game themselves, but for the play by Kingston.

“It was a strong shot, a good solid strike on goal by a Whittell player about a minute later,” Allred said. Kingston made her game-saving play along near the goal post. “A quick reaction play by Eva, getting back into position to knock the ball away,” and the White Pine defenders cleared the ball.

It was a scoreless first half with Dayton on Friday. Allred said, “We started out slow, bad passes and not hustling to the ball as we should.”

All the scoring came in the second half for a 3-0 victory for the Bobcats. “About midway through the second half we came to life, scored our first goal and from thereon we passed the ball better, played good, efficient soccer, communicating with each other, all of which contributed in us getting the three goals in the final 20 minutes,” she said.

This week the Ladycats (7-5, 4-0) are at home again to face Battle Mountain and Pershing County, two teams that aren’t doing that well this season.

On the boys side, the Bobcats dropped a 2-1 decision to Dayton, a team lower in the standings than White Pine, but bounded back the next day for an 8-0 shutout of last-place Whittell on the strength of three goals by Kincade Waggener and two from Isaac Fitzsimmons.

The Bobcats (5-7, 2-2) have only one game this weekend, that on Friday hosting Battle Mountain.