The Ely Times

The White Pine High volleyball team, currently in second place behind Yerington in the 2A North volleyball league, traveled to West Wendover Sept. 11 and won a 3-1 match. The scores were 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.

“We have a problem starting out matches out slow, losing the first game very often,” said coach Kenna Almberg. “Then having to take the next three or go to a fifth and deciding set.” Some coaches think of this as being either exciting, or simply “nervous time.”

Almberg said the Wolverines played a good defensive game, “making it hard for us to find a place on the court to put the ball where they couldn’t pick it up. Mia Kemler and Olivia Hendrix had the most kills with 10 each. Maleana McKnight had an impressive match on defense with 13 digs followed by Anna with 7 and also added 5 aces to her stats.”

Saturday, Sept. 14, the girls were back in Ely for a league match with Battle Mountain.

“Again,” Almberg said, “we lost the first set, then came back and won the next three 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.”

Quite close in the final two.

“We’ve just got to stop giving our opponents the first set. It’s been our modus operandi for every league match so far this season,” she said. “Fortunately, the girls go into the second set confidently and turn things around but there is still no reason to wait till then to start playing. Allie Thompson led the team with 10 kills also adding 3 aces, while Madison Hendrickson led in aces with 5. She also had 4 kills and 13 assists.”

There are tough matches in Ely this weekend with both Incline and North Tahoe coming to town.

North Tahoe (11-5-1, 3-2) is third in the league standings heading into the weekend.

Almberg said of the Ladycats (7-1, 3-0), “We have so much athletic ability and good team chemistry this year. We just need to be confident and develop a stronger winning attitude. I just don’t want them to get too comfortable having won both preseason tournaments and all of our league games so far. We need to be ready for the upcoming matches.”