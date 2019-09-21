Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

SEPTEMBER 9

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A NEIGHBOR: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor was accusing him of bothering their children. The reporting party stated that he has never talked to the children and wanted the incident documented because of the false accusation. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he picked up a hitchhiker and the hitchhiker had hit him with a hammer. Officer interviewed the hitchhiker who claimed that the reporting party stabbed him with a knife. The parties involved showed no signs of injuries. The parties involved separated and left the area.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that his past renter had damaged the locks on his rental property. He was advised it was a civil problem and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer reported that a missing juvenile had returned home. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 10

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the business.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint. He was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer contacted the reporting party and collected information they had about a possible violation of a court order.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party wanted to file a report about her neighbors complaining to her about her dogs barking. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — officer received a report of a juvenile threatening to harm others. Officer contacted the juvenile and his mother and the juvenile denied the allegation. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen her phone. The reporting party stated that several people had been in her home when the theft occurred. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that she had been battered by a family member. Officer attempted to contact the family member, but were unsuccessful. Investigation into the incident continues.

New Bookings: Happy L. Malanowski / Criminal contempt, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest/ Bail $10,000. Frank Miller / Serving time

SEPTEMBER 12

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: Officers received a report of a burglary that was taking place at a local residence. Officer contacted the individuals involved who had been hired to do work at the home. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted a construction crew that had started working early in the morning due to a concrete pour. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that he had loaned his car to a new friend and the friend crashed his car into a parked car. The reporting party didn’t know the friends name and the friend had fled the area. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — the reporting party after filing the report requested to handle it civilly. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A LOST CHILD: City — reporting party stated that while he was at a local store his child went missing. The mother of the child had picked up the child. No problems were located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — officer received a report of a sign that had been ran over at a local park. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer attempted to contact the occupant of the home, but they were not at home. They will be contacted at a later date.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — the individual that was bitten received medical attention at the hospital and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the individual was contacted who was waiting for his food to cook at a local business. No problems were located.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUGS: Reporting party located a bag of marijuana on a county road. The marijuana was collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that a man in a truck pulled up to him while he was riding his bike and motioned him to come towards him. Officer spoke to a possible person who was involved and he denied the allegation. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF JUVENILES DRINKING ALCOHOL: City — the area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Steven W. Ames age 68 of McGill died at his residence of natural causes.

New Bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 13

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that while travelling on Lackawanna Road he struck a deer causing damage to his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DEAD DEER

City — the area was patrolled, but the deer was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT

City — officer contacted the person and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT

The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT

City — Jerry Mascarenas was operating a vehicle making a left turn from Great Basin Blvd. onto Veterans Blvd. He failed to see a vehicle being operated by Monica Corbin, causing an accident. Mascarenas was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN OPEN GATE

City — officer patrolled the area and the problem was taken care of.

New bookings

Dalton Love / DUI, reckless driving, driving without valid license/ Bail $2,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

SEPTEMBER 14

REPORT OF AN ARREST

City — officer reported that Jon Welch age 54 of Eager, AZ was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF AN ALARM

City — false alarm

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG

City — officer attempted to make contact with the owners of the dogs, but they were not at home. Contact will be made at a later date.

REPORT OF A DEATH

Officer reported that Jeffrey K. Woodruff age 70 of Baker died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A FRAUD

City — reporting party stated that she gave an individual her credit card so that he could make a purchase for her. The individual then made several more purchases for himself without the reporting parties’ permission. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF MISSING CHILDREN

City — officer reported that the children were located who had gone to a friend’s home.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM

City — officer received a report of a juvenile loitering around school property. The area was patrolled, but the juvenile was not located.

REPORT OF GUN SHOTS

City— the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been arguing. They were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings

Jon Welch / DUI / Bail $1,140.

James P. Rainey / Hold for Tribal Police