Helen Kay Herline, age 90, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1929 in Malad, Idaho to Benjamin L. and Helen Jones Deschamps. She lived most of her life in Ely, growing up with her cousins Dee and Jerry Thomas, who lived in the house next door. They rode bikes, went to movies and listened to the train as it went by their houses. She graduated from White Pine High School, where she was a majorette in the marching band. She worked at Troy Laundry for several years as the bookkeeper. She married George, whom she loved since the seventh grade; they lovingly raised three children and together owned and operated Herline Jewelry for fifty years, working alongside their son Jerry. She loved working in the store, helping and interacting with people, and worked until she was 83 years old.

Kay is survived by her children, Georgia and John Bircumshaw (Salt Lake City, Utah), Jean and Rell Deming (Sandy, Utah), and Jerry Herline (Ely). Also surviving are grandchildren, Angela (Gregg) Dabb, Jennifer (Stephen) Brown, Krisse Herline, Jayme (James) McConnell and Angela Bircumshaw, as well as ten great grandchildren and her cousin, Dee Etcheverry. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George, her parents and her cousin Jerry.

At her request, no memorial service will be held. Our mother was strong, spunky and full of life. We will miss her, but she is free from pain and dancing with dad.