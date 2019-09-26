Roy Lee Robison, Born August 19, 1951, died at his home in Ely at the age of 68 on September 19, 2019.

After graduating from White Pine High School, he joined the Army where he served for 4 years before returning to work on his parent’s ranch. He later worked as the “Tire Man” for NDOT for 28 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Beth Robison, his brother, James “Cricket” Robison, and his wife, Georgia “Tina” Brooks-Robison. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanie Brooks.

Per Roy’s request, no services will be held.