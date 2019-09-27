White Pine Public Museum is pleased to acknowledge the talent of two local residents whose talents have enriched and updated the historically significant Cave Bear Exhibit. White Pine Public Museum Manager Julie Wallace said, “It’s amazing how these two men donated their time to help our community. If you haven’t seen the new display, you’ll want to be sure and come to the museum. It’s kinds of like a 3D Diorama of the Cave Bear habitat It really is awesome and has greatly enhanced the exhibit. We’re getting a lot of positive comments about it.” Shown in the pictures are Jason McNutt (left) who painted the backdrop scene and Thomas Brunson (right) who built the three dimensional landforms. The White Pine Museum is open daily 10:00 to 4:00. For more information, please call 8=775-289-4710.