The Ely Times

The White Pine High boys soccer team (5-7, 2-2) had only one game last week, hosting Battle Mountain.

Coach Ryan Costello credited the team with playing hard in the second half to break open what had been a fairly even first half, even though the Bobcats had a 2-0 lead.

They came out and scored four goals in the second half to come away with a 6-0 victory.

Jackson Griffin and Kincade Waggener both had two goals with single goals coming from Jayden Brewer and Michael Kunz.

For the Bobcat boys (6-7, 3-2), they are now in a three-way tie for second place with Yerington and West Wendowver behind unbeaten Fernley (5-0, 4-0).

The Bobcats, like the girls team, are at Dayton and Whittell this weekend. The boys lost to Dayton 2-1 Sept. 13, but rebounded the next day with an 8-0 win over Whittell.

In the meantime, the Ladycats extended their winning streak to nine in the 3A North B league with a pair of home field shutout wins, 7-0 against Battle Mountain and 3-0 over Pershing County.

In the first game with Battle Mountain, White Pine scored six goals in the first half.

Coach Amanda Allred said Taylor Drake had two scores and the others came from Mia Burgett, Morgan Hendrickson, Kaileigh Dumont, Madison Sorenson and Sage Dutson.

The second game was a bit closer, but a 3-0 win against Pershing County. Goals were made by Miren Barney and two from Dutson.

This week, White Pine (9-5, 6-0) is on the road for games at Dayton (3-2-1, 3-1-1) and Whittell (3-1-2, 3-1-2), the teams right below them in the 3A North B league standings.

The Ladycats won against both those teams when they came to Ely two weeks ago, but this time it’s on the other team’s field.

Looking at how the boys 3A North A league is shaping up, uneaten Sparks (12-0, 8-0) is the leader ahead of South Tahoe and Lowry.

Current leader in the girls 3A North A league is South Tahoe ahead of Truckee and Spring Creek. Truckee is the three-time defending girls state champion.

White Pine has never won a boys or girls state soccer championship. Although the Ladycats were in the semi-finals in 2014 and 2015 and the boys were last in the state semifinals in 2004.