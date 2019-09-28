Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

SEPTEMBER 15

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who attempted to gain enter into a person’s home. Officer contacted the person who was intoxicated and thought that he was going into his brother’s house. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that while walking her dog it was attacked by two dogs that were running at large. The owners of the dogs that were at large were contacted and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: City — the area was patrolled, but the ATV’S were not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen the license plate off his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a vacant home. Due to the condition of the home the Building Inspector will be notified.

New bookings: Bradley Garretson / Ex-felon failure to register / Bail $10,000.

SEPTEMBER 16

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that while his vehicle was parked at a local parking lot unattended someone damaged it. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer received a report of an individual who had a flat tire on her car. The officer assisted her with changing her tire.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had cut down a tree at the Little League Park causing the tress to fall onto a fence, causing damage to the fence. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — officer received a report of someone possibly living in a camp trailer behind a local business. Officer checked the trailer and spoke to the owner who stated that he was just storing the trailer there.

REPORT OF TRAFFIC CONTROL: Officer assisted a local tow company with a vehicle that had ran off the roadway.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of trash blowing out of a dumpster at a local business. The owner of the business was contacted and advised of the problem. He stated that he would clean the trash up.

REPORT OF DOGS AT LARGE: Officer attempted to contact the owner, but he was not at home.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Officer received a report of a battery that had taken place. Officer contacted one of the parties involved who claimed that he had been battered by an individual. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — reporting party stated that she closed her door when she left her home, but when she returned the door was open. Officer checked the home and found no problems.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that he parked his motorcycle in front of a local business and when he returned to it someone had knocked it over. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the occupants in the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a vehicle while patrolling the Ely area. The owner of the vehicle was contacted who had accidently left it open. No other problems were located.

New bookings: Tyler Fawson / Serving time

SEPTEMBER 17

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was acting strange and making statements that were unusual. Officer contacted the person and identified him as Jose Roman-Medina age 59 of Las Vegas. During the officers investigation he was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and advised her to seek medical treatment. She agreed and went to the hospital.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle, who denied the allegation. She was issued a warning.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sommer George age 37 of Louisville, TN. She was arrested for possession of stolen property.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he was have problems with his girlfriend and wanted her removed from their home. He was advised he would need to evict her due to them living together.

New bookings: Jose Roman-Medina / Use of a controlled substance / Bail $2,500. Sommer George / Possession of stolen property/ Bail $10,000. Raymond E. Martin/ Serving time. Russell L. Bainbridge / Serving time

SEPTEMBER 19

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Athara McKenzie age 36 of McGill was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF GRAFFITI: Officer received a report of several people spray painting a building. The area was patrolled, but the individuals were not located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — the individual was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was in possession of a vaping device. The juvenile and his parent were contacted and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he was a victim of the DNA scam. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: The individuals were contacted who were having vehicle problems. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer located the two dogs running at large and they were taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who didn’t come home after school. The juvenile was later located and returned home.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer reported that no accident had occurred, but a mechanical problem with the wheel on the vehicle.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that she was receiving messages from an individual threatening to have her trespassed from a business. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Athara McKenzie / DUI / Bail $1,140.

SEPTEMBER 20

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A FIRE: City — officer contacted the home owner who had extinguished a small fire in his home. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and had it towed from the area.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he sold it item on the internet and that the buyer sent him a check that exceeded the agreed upon amount. The buyer wanted him to cash the check and send the remaining funds back to him. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and that the check was not good. He was advised to stop his communication with the buyer.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and contacted the driver. The driver had pulled over to sleep. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the individual who was causing a disturbance at a local business. The individual was trespassed from the area.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer located the fire and reported that an individual hitchhiking through the area had started it to stay warm. The fire was extinguished and the individual was transported back to the Ely area.

New bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 21

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS PERSON: City — officer contacted the individual who was attempting to get gas at a local gas station and was having problems paying at the pump. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ELK STUCK IN A FENCE: The report was given to NDOW.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF GUN SHOTS: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Cameron M. Varney age 26 of Ely was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they were just arguing over money problems. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party wanted an incident documented where his wife had slapped him several days ago. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer performed a standby while an employee was terminated from a local business. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Brandon C. Mathewson age 36 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles throwing plums at each other, into the roadway and at people’s homes. The juveniles were contacted and advised to stop.

New bookings: Cameron M. Varney / Driving suspended/ Bail $740. Brandon C. Mathewson / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $285.

SEPTEMBER 22

REPORT OF A PERSON URINATING IN PUBLIC: City — officer received a report of an individual who was urinating in public. The person was contacted and issued a citation for the violation.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that an individual is harassing him on Facebook. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — reporting party stated that while cleaning the basement of her home she located some items of drug paraphernalia. The items were collected.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: Reporting party stated that his dog had gotten into a fight with another dog. When he was separating the dogs he got bite. The reporting party received medical attention at the local hospital. A report will be forwarded to Animal Control.

New booking: Russell L. Bainbridge/ Serving time. Kelli S. Bateman / DUI, suspended vehicle registration, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest / Bail $10,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

SEPTEMBER 23

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved had made arraignment to obtain counselling. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he is having water problems and the water department won’t fix it. He was advised that the water department stated that the problem is on his property so he is responsible. He was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that a family member of hers might be concealing a child from the child’s biological father. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City — the individual was located and no other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a juvenile left school without permission. Follow up will be conducted by Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that someone had changed the lock on her storage unit. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend is following her around. She was advised to obtain a protective order and to contact law enforcement when it is occurring.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted who stated that she was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the home and advised him to turn his music down. He complied.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the operator of the vehicle was identified as Amanda Robison age 40 of Ruth. Robison was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City — the area was patrolled and no problems were located.

New bookings: Amanda Robison / Driving suspended / Bail $355. Josh C. Fresquez/ Serving time. Tristan A Perez/ Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail.