The White Pine High volleyball is still losing the first set of a match, then scratching back to take the match either in three consecutive wins, or being pushed to a fifth and deciding set.

It was that way this past weekend with visiting Incline and North Tahoe but it kept the Ladycats (9-1, 5-0) in second place in the league right behind leader Yerington (15-5, 7-0) and two matches up on third place Incline (4-3-1, 3-2).

Scores in the Incline match were 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 11-25, 15-13, and with North Tahoe 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13.

Coach Kenna Almberg said, “This was the first time this season we’ve had to go to a fifth set in a best-of-five match to win but it felt good to fight hard against some good teams and come out on top.

“Isabella Farrell had an exceptional weekend playing outside hitter, which she had not been playing much so far this season. Between the two matches she brought in 15 kills. Allie Thompson had a solid performance in both matches for a total of 31 kills, 39 digs and 8 aces. Anna Watt had a great defensive game with 26 digs.”

Almberg said, “I was very pleased with the way our setters Olivia Hendrix and Madison Hendrickson moved the ball around to utilize all of our front row hitters, especially on Friday’s match against Incline. Our JV team also went to a final set both days to win their matches. Both JV and varsity remain undefeated in league so far this season with only two teams left to play.”

White Pine has to turn right around and play Incline and North Tahoe again this weekend on the road this time.

Yerington and White Pine have not played each other yet but will on Oct. 4 and 18. The match on Oct. 18 is the beginning of five consecutive away matches for White Pine to close out the regular season Nov. 2.

The Northern Regional tournament will be at Yerington Nov. 8-9. The state tournament is Nov. 15-16 at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas. The Meadows is the defending 2A state champion.