Dec. 20, 1954 – Sept 18,2019

Ron Weltzin, our beloved father, husband, and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Surprise, Arizona, Wednesday Sept 18th, after a long strong fight against Cancer. He was 64 years old.

Ron was born Dec 20, 1954 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Gerald Bernard Franklin and Dorothy Mary Meuffels.

Early in his childhood, he and his father moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he attended and graduated from Las Vegas High school in 1972.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving 4 years stationed in Germany.

It was soon after returning home from his service time, while making a delivery to the Paris Ranch in Butte Valley, Nevada, that he met and started dating Christy Paris, daughter of Bertrand Paris.

They were married on Dec 10,1977 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada. They made Ely their permanent home as well as the Ranch in Butte Valley. They had two sons, Ronald Bertrand (1979) and Cody James (1983).

Ron worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation for twenty years before semi-retiring to return to truck driving for Montana Express and Gary Amoth Trucking.

Ron was involved heavily in the community with his sons’ activities and sports, White Pine County 4-H, Cub Scouts and Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School. He was a longtime proud member and president of the Ely Volunteer Fire Department, where a lot of his fondest friends and memories were from. He also was a ranking member and served as the president for the State of Nevada Employees Association.

He briefly moved to Twin Falls, ID, where he remarried to Connie Yuill-Garcia on 10/7/2006. They then both moved to Surprise, Arizona where he “retired”. His love of the road continued, but this term of his life, he drove school bus for the school district for the sports teams and eventually for special needs children. These children held a special place in his heart. Connie remained married to Ron until his final day. She cared for him endlessly once he could not do so himself.

Ron enjoyed a variety of things in his spare time including hunting with family, fishing on Sophie Lake in Montana, or could be found South of Ely at Sunnyside with his longtime best friend, Doug Robinson. He was a passionate NASCAR fan of Dale Earnhardt #3 and Dale Jr, and would never miss a race, especially attending live races at Phoenix and Las Vegas. He loved watching the National Finals Rodeo yearly in Vegas. He loved to bowl at Sunset Lanes and pick guitar with his band and good friend Tony “two feathers.” He also loved to spend countless hours and days in his shop and helping at the ranch in Butte Valley.

He is preceded in death by his father Gerald (Jerry), mother Dorothy, brothers Mike and Richard, sister Linda, and his uncles Stephen and Jim (Blackjack).

He is survived by his wife, Connie of Surprise, AZ. 1st wife Christy (Terry) Ostler of Elko, NV. sons R.B. of Poulsbo, WA and Cody (Crystal) of Jerome, ID. Sisters Connie (Bob) of Surprise, AZ, Deb of Des Moines, IA and Karen (David) of Des Moines, IA. Aunt Bunny Franklin of Eureka, MT.

He has six grandkids; Dominic, Kruz, Bronx (Cody) and Aubrie, Kyla, Pierce (R.B.)

At this time there is no plans for a memorial service and he will be spread on Sophie Lake in Eureka, Montana and the remainder buried next to his Uncle Steve in Montana, during a small private family event.

In memory and lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in his memory.