Sparks, NV—The 2019 pine nut harvest season kicks off on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Both agencies are working together to ensure the public is safely harvesting pine nuts and aware of the regulations. The length of the pine nut harvest season varies depending on crop quality and seasonal weather conditions. It is generally September to Late October when pine nuts are available for harvest.

The BLM and U.S. Forest Service have two types of pine nut harvesting: personal use and commercial use. Personal use is the harvest of relayively small amounts of pine nuts not intended for sale. Commercial use is when harvesters intel to sell their nuts or if they are harvesting large quantities for personal use.

Individuals and families who visit lands managed by the GLM and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest can gather up to 25 pounds of nuts per season/per houshold without a personal use permit and at no charge. This limit provides a sustainable level of harvest and protection of natural resources across pine nut picking areas. Anyone who would like to gather more than 25 pounds must contact their local BLM or Forest Service office.

Even though the general public is allowed to harvest pine nuts under personal use without obtaining a permit at one of the BLM or U.S. Forest Service offices, it is recommended that individuals stop by the local office to obtain specific pine nut harvesting information. This information could include maps of good crop areas, closure information, fire restrictions, areas to avoid, etc.

Personal use harvesting is allowed anywhere that pinyon pine trees may be found on BLM managed lands. The Elko and Ely District have issued a total of five commercial permits for the collection of 33,000 pounds of pine nuts. The public and Tribal members are still allowed to collect within these units for personal use. For more information on BLM commercial use, please contact Coreen Francis, State Forester at 775-885-6021 or elfranci@blm.gov.

On the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, personal use harvesting is also allowed anywhere that pinyon pine trees may be found on the Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson, Ely and Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger Districts, as well as the Spring Mountains National Recreation area. No commercial contract were awarded by the Forest this year.

BLM and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest law enforcement will actively pursue all applicable federal violations against any illegal pine nut harvesters. Violators could be punished by a $5,000 fine or six months in jail or both (per violation). There could be further charges and restitution if resources are damaged during the illegal activity.