By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

I was going through my articles and decided to reprint some of my favorites.

In a poem by Dylan Thomas, he proclaimed, “Old age should burn and rave at the close of day.” Nearly a century has passed since that poem exhorted the elderly to squeeze every bit of joy from life, and it seems that today’s seniors, at least some of them, have taken the message to heart.

Increasingly, seniors are demonstrating that it’s possible to ignore the passage of time through a combination of lifestyle, attitude and a firm belief that nothing is impossible, regardless of how many candles light up their birthday cake.

Of course, it helps that improvements in medicine, healthcare and other lifestyle factors have added some 20 years to our expected lifespan since Dylan’s time.

That sentiment, increasingly shared by today’s seniors, has led some to embrace activities that would have been considered foolish, perhaps even unseemly, by their parents’ generation. That trend isn’t without critics. Some doctors, having patched up seniors injured by extreme activities, suggest that they consider other, less dangerous pastimes. Yet, some seniors scoff at the idea that the fear of injury should cause them to abandon their activities. They believe the danger is being sedentary. Anyone can hurt themselves doing anything but sitting around is more detrimental for your health than getting out and having fun. There are seniors in their sixties, seventies and eighties who continue to compete in triathlons, snowboard, scuba dive, paraglide, and climb mountains. In fact, in 2013 Martin and Esther Kader, ages 86 and 85 at the time, names were added to the Guinness Book of World Records when they became the oldest people to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Esther Said,” You just have to keep going, that’s my advice to everyone, never stop doing what you love-never.”

SENIOR CENTER MENU

OCT. 7 – OCT. 11

MON. Fish Sticks, Potato Wedges, 3 Bean Salad, Fruit

TUES. Lasagna, Chopped Spinach, Garlic Bread, Orange

WED. Broccoli/Cheese Soup, Egg Salad Sand, Carrot/Raisin Salad, Crackers, Fruit

THUR. Pork Chops, Baked Potato, Mushroom Gravy, Carrots, Salad, Fruit

FRI. BBQ Chicken, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans, Brussel Sprouts, Roll, Fruit, Dessert