Marriage licenses issued for the month of September:

—Jesse Michael Craine and Brooklynn Kay Heppler, both of Ely, Sept. 4.

—Mark William Bryant of Seattle, WA and Wallina Louise Green of Tacoma, WA, Sept. 6.

—John Paul Dunmire and Rebecca S. Bell-Dunmire, both of Henderson, NV, Sept. 12.

Justin David Perkins and Leah Marie Vaught, both of Ely, Sept. 13.

Bailey Gabriel Peck of Ruth, and Daziah Lynn Nicolls of Ely, Sept. 17.

—Alexander Kyle Cogdell and Megan Victoria Shabinaw, both of Ely, Sept. 20.

—Alex Michael Graham and Brook Marie Kelly both of Duckwater, Sept. 20.

Jacob Andrew Warfield of Baker and Shauna Marie Lewis of Garrison, UT, Sept. 24.