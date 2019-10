Local officials, and advocates will be hosting a town hall meeting on October 9, at 6:00pm, at the Elks Lodge located at 694 Campton Street, in downtown Ely.

Discussion will include White Pine County’s continuous efforts to protect the water as well as the land. A battle that began in 1989 and has continued on for decades, Southern Nevada Water Authority’s plans for a pipeline that would travel from White Pine County to Clark County as an additional water resource for Las Vegas if approved.