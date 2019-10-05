DISTRICT COURT

September 23

DARRIUS HELFICH: Guilty of the Offense of Count 1, Burglary, a Category B Felony, and Count 7, Unlawful use of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Category E Felony. Court orders: $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $60 Chemical Analysis fee; $150 DNA fee; $50 monthly payments. 12-32 months NDOC on Count 1; 12-36 months NDOC on Count 7 suspended; Probation not to exceed 3 years; follow the recommendations from his Substance Abuse Evaluation and Mental Health. Court makes a recommendation with the help of Health Providers of tapering off and move towards not using THC products, but to look into other options. Follow the rules of the Interstate Compact Agreement. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

SUMMER RENE HAUSER: Probation Violation. Court orders defendant to do an Essay about Domestic Violence and damage on Children. Defendant to drug test on Phase 4; Revoke and reinstate probation; Drug Counseling within 30 days. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

JAMES EDwARD MCCONNELL: Probation Violation. Defendant admits to all violations. Court orders: Revoke and reinstate probation; 19-48 months NDOC suspended; Drug testing on green; defendant to pay for testing; 10 days credit for time served. Court sets a status hearing for Oct. 14, 2019. Defendant is remanded back into custody of the WPCJ. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

GABRIEL JIKOV TILEFF: Guilty of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, a Category D Felony. Court orders: $24 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $60 Forensic fee; $150 DNA fee; $350 PSI fee; 12-30 months NDOC suspended; Probation to to exceed 18 months; 3 days credit for time served. Judges Steve L. Dobrescu; Gary D. Fairman presiding.