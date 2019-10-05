The Ely Times

Several dozens of local business owners, entrepreneurs, elected officials and involved citizens showed up to the White Pine Main Street Committee’s first ever Mixer on Main last Thursday.

“The goal is to throw a social event in some of our vacant buildings downtown to showcase that they are available for rent,” said tourism director Kyle Horvath.

The Main Street Committee paired with PMK, LLC, owners of 448 Aultman St. to showcase the location that has housed everything from a beauty salon to a bank.

During the mixer, light appetizers were available from local caterers as well as locally brewed beer and wine. Music was playing adjacent to a slideshow of downtown Ely though the ages.

The setting was lively and positive as attendees were treated to a tour of the building.

“We hope that when you mix entrepreneurs and property owners with food and spirits, magic will happen and we can fill these buildings with quality tenants,” said Liz Woolzley who is a member of the committee.

The building, which has received a lot of upgrades by the current owners, was built in 1953 and boasts three floors and more than 6,500 square feet. Matt Disher and Anne Kellog, who are the representatives for this building and other buildings downtown owned by PMK, LLC, are open to all ideas and will work with new tenants to create the space they need.

The Main Street Committee also worked with the owners to design a temporary sign naming the building “Downtowns Most Eligible Building” to spruce up the façade and draw attention to its availability.

Interested parties can contact PMK, LLC directly for more information.

The White Pine Main Street Committee is part of a statewide and national program that provides resources and innovative solutions to communities focused on revitalizing their downtown through marketing, art and events, incentives, and creating a friendly pro community and pro business environment. You can follow them on Facebook to find out how to get involved.