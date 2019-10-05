The theme for this year’s National Newspaper Week, Oct. 6-12, is “Think F1rst — Know Your 5 Freedoms” and encourages readers to cherish all of the guarantees of the First Amendment.

Nevada newspapers will find several ideas for localizing their Newspaper Week efforts at this site hosted by Newspaper Association Managers. There is no cost to NPA members for the resources, including the 2019 logo, editorial cartoons, opinion columns and an ad campaign (in various sizes) emphasizing those First Amendment freedoms.