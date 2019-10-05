Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

SEPTEMBER 24

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual sleeping on another person’s property. Officer contacted the person and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the home and advised him to clean up the trash and remove it to the landfill.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: Reporting party stated that while operating a vehicle traveling on US 6 a vehicle passed him. He stated the driver of the vehicle that passed him pointed a gun at him and discharged a round at his vehicle. Officers patrolled the area and contacted several people in the area, but the suspect was not located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE JUVENILE PARTY: The area was patrolled, but the party was not located.

New bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 25

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City — officer received a report of a juvenile that did not come home after practicing at a sporting event. Officer located the juvenile at a friend’s home and he was transported back to his residence.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — officer received a report of an individual who was not allowed at a local business. The business manager was requesting he be removed. The person was contacted and advised to leave. He complied.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE FOUND DRUGS: City — reporting party stated that he located a substance in his daughters backpack and thought it might be some type of drug. The item was tested and it was determined not to be any type of controlled substance.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — officer received a report of a juvenile that had battered another juvenile. The juveniles and their parents were contacted and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — officer received a report of a battery that had taken place between two juveniles. The juveniles and their guardians were contacted and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that their landlord was trying to evict them from their motel room they had rented. The landlord was contacted who advised that the reporting parties rent is up as of October first and that he will be asking them to leave after that date. The reporting party was advised.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that he had backed into a sign. Officer checked the sign and the reporting party’s vehicle and reported that no damage had occurred to either. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of several unlicensed vehicles being stored on a city street and on an individual’s property. The occupant of the home was contacted and advised to have the vehicles removed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Debra Jo Smith age 55 of Ely was arrested on a Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Officer received a report of several individuals fighting in the roadway. Officer contacted the individuals involved who gave conflicting statements on what had taken place. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Debra Jo Smith / Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $60,000 Michael Peden / DUI / Bail $1.140 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Sofia E. Davis / Swerving time

SEPTEMBER 27

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Artempo Chavez of Mexico was operating a vehicle traveling on Shelbourne Pass. He lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and roll. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been arguing. They were both advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: City — the area was patrolled, but the deer was not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer contacted the individual who was in the process of trading an item with a friend. No problems were located.

New bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 28

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City— officer contacted the individual who had received an injury during an altercation. The individual was uncooperative with law enforcement and would not provide a factual account on how she was injured. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was lost and was looking for his motel. He was provided transportation to his motel room.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUGS: City — reporting party located a small baggie they believed to contain a controlled substance. The baggie was collected.

REPORT OF AN ATL: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual stacking her firewood in an alleyway, blocking the alley. Officer contacted the person and the wood was removed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle which was blocking an alley way and had expired registration. The vehicle was towed from the area.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that while attending a community event her wallet had been stolen. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of several subjects hunting near a roadway. Officer contacted the subjects and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City — reporting party stated that he had several guns stored in a camp trailer. The reporting party stated that someone entered into the camp trailer and stole the gun. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer received a report of an individual who had gotten their vehicle stuck at Illapah Reservoir. Officer assisted the individual with transportation back to Ely.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS LIGHT: City — reporting party stated that she seen a bright light shining in her window. Officer reported that it was possibly a lighting flash.

New bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 29

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle an occupant of the vehicle was identified as Michael L. Landry age 59 of Barnaget, NJ. Landry was arrested for sex offender failure to register.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local casino. The person was contacted ad advised to leave the establishment. He complied.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual who stated that he was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they were just arguing. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator. Officer reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that the domestic was a verbal argument. During the officers investigation Craig Hrivnal-Pate age 30 of Ely was arrested for disturbing the peace and for a probation violation.

New bookings: Michael L. Landry / Sex offender failure to register/ Bail $10,000. Craig Hrivnal-Pate / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355. Dustin L. Gable / Basic speed, driving suspended, transporting a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance/ Bail $81,000. Christopher M. Hayes / Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and transporting a controlled substance / Bail $80,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

SEPTEMBER 30

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and everything appeared to be fine.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed his live-in partner damaged a TV. He advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: An elderly couple were allegedly driving to this area, but no one had seen or heard from them. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE:

The parties were contacted and it was discovered they had been arguing over living arrangements. The parties separated.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party claimed someone damaged a door at his workplace. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 20 year old Ely resident Trace Cooley was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the reporting party claimed their son didn’t return from school. A report was completed and the juvenile was entered into NCIC.

New Bookings: Trace Paul Cooley / Warrant for preventing or dissuading a witness / Bail $5,000