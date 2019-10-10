On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Cynthia Warren (Erquiaga) died in Ridgecrest, California, at the age of 61 from complications related to COPD.

This spirited and feisty woman was born June 1, 1958, in Fresno, California, and raised in Winnemucca, Nevada. After high school, Cyndi traipsed around the Western United States before settling in Ely, Nevada.

She spent 20+ years raising her 3 kids, having coffee at the Hotel Nevada, playing Yahtzee, making decorative plates and sponge-painting everything in sight.

Cyndi left Ely for Tonopah, NV, where she lived for a short time before moving to Ridgecrest in 2001. Cyndi was happy to finally be living in a town that had more than 2 stoplights and access to a Kmart.

In 2006, Cyndi was diagnosed with COPD and multiple sclerosis. As with most challenges in her life, she fought hard and believed in the power of family and positive thinking. Cyndi’s lifeline, besides oxygen and grandkids, was crocheting. She showed her love and creativity through crochet. Cyndi had a never-ending enthusiasm and curiosity for life and was always game for an adventure. She loved Pizza Hut and filet mignon; the sweetest Moscato and the strongest bourbon. She genuinely enjoyed learning everyone’s story and did not know a stranger.

Cyndi is survived by her children, Tomi Warren, Jeffrey Warren, and Charley Warren, and three grandchildren, Laci, Charley, and Evan. She will also be missed by her siblings, Alan, Jaci, Linda, Mike, Paula, Sandi, Terry, and Tony.

A memorial will be held on November 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Holland & Lyons Mortuary, 216 S. Norma Street, Ridgecrest, officiated by Father James Dowds.

A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Knitted Knockers at www.knittedknockers.org.