Daniel (Dan) Robert Marich, 71, of Ruth, Nevada succumbed to cancer surrounded by his loving family on October 8, 2019. His final weeks were filled with unwavering courage, thoughtful love, and fierce determination.

He was born in Ruth, Nevada, November 10, 1947, the first of four children, to Duch and Marybelle Marich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marybelle and Duch and daughter, Amy Marich.

Daniel is survived by: his beautiful wife of 49 years, Kathy, brother, Joe (Lillian) Marich, Sisters Marilyn (Doyle) Blades, and Susan (Dean) Hall, Daughters Wendy (Nick) Lopez, Jill Jakobiak, Dani (Lisa Olson) Marich, and twins, Kathleen (Tim Vidrine) Marich and Matthew (David Morales) Marich, and grandchildren Wade Burdick, Chad Rosevear, Cole Burdick, Brock Lopez, Bella Jakobiak, Dominique Vidrine, Peyton Ross, Jayce Vidrine, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He considered each family member as his pride and joy.

Dan was a devoted husband, veteran, and outdoorsman, and he spent his life thriving in the outdoors of White Pine County, creating precious memories with his family. Dan was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many in his community. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Dan worked as a manager for many local mines, lastly Rea Gold mine for 10 years, but was forced to give up his career due to a vehicle accident. He spent his free time watching various documentaries and engaging in competitive games of Farkle and Canasta with family every day. He also enjoyed movies and was a voracious reader, especially military and crime novels written by James Patterson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at the Postal Palace at 11 a.m. There will be light refreshments served. The family welcomes all who knew and loved this incredible man to join them in honor of our Dad’s life.