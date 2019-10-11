ELY, NEV. – Superstitious or not, even the bravest passengers at Nevada Northern Railway find themselves a bit faint of heart while riding aboard the Haunted Ghost Train of Old Ely. As the rig rolls into the darkness over rolling hills of desolation, passengers brace themselves for sightings of scary horror-story characters coming to life before their very eyes.

“The ghost train is a spooktacular event for guests of all ages,” said Mark Bassett, president of Nevada Northern Railway. “We invite fans of a good, lighthearted scare to bundle-up and join us for a haunted nighttime ride complete with sightings of headless horsemen, the undead and extraterrestrial activity.”

The Haunted Ghost Train of Old Ely runs Oct. 18-19 and 25-26 and departs at 7 p.m. Tickets are $41 for adults and $20 for children age four-12, while children under four ride for free.

New this season, Haunted Ghost Walking Tours will take guests off of the train and on-foot to tour the grounds at night. Of course, working on a railroad used to be a very dangerous job. One can’t help but feel a bit unnerved wondering just how much truth there is to the museum’s ghost stories of workers being crushed between couplers of trains, or even cut in half.

“Even today, staff report seeing lights on in the yard at night, things being tossed around the machine shop, or smelling the smoke of a cigar without a soul in sight. Now, leading up to Halloween, we invite those intrigued by the supernatural on a walking tour of the railyard at night. Don’t worry, we’ll give you a tiny red lantern to light your way,” Bassett said.

Haunted walking tours through the railyard will be held Oct. 4-5, 11-12, and 28-30. Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for children age four to 12 and free for children under four. Visit www.nnry.com for more information on the railway’s spooky fall events and to purchase tickets.

