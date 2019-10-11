Heroes don’t always wear capes, sometimes they look like firemen and emergency responders. Join the Ely Elks Lodge in honoring all active and retired firefighters and emergency responders in White Pine County at the 2nd Annual Appreciation dinner on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm. There will be a brief program with a presentation by the Learning Bridge Charter School. Fire chiefs and agency heads will speak about their departments and a guest speaker will be featured.

Homemade lasagna will be served with sides and desserts. Dinner is free for honored guests, $10.00 for the public and $5.00 for family of honored guests and kids. Show some community pride and appreciation and come to the Ely Elks Lodge #1469 at 694 Campton Street in Ely on October 18th as we honor local heroes.

This dinner is sponsored by Ely Elks Lodge #1469 and KGHM Robinson Mine. For more information or to donate a prize for this event, contact Nichole Baldwin at (775)293-5602 or on Facebook messenger.