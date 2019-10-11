The school district is saddened by the recent passing of Chad Henriod. Chad worked many years for the White Pine County School District. He spent a good deal of his time ensuring that our heating and cooling systems were functioning properly. We will miss him greatly. Last week students at White Pine Middle school raised $400 to donate to Aubrey’s efforts to purchase AED devices in her Uncle Chad’s memory. Our students then challenged our WPMS PTO to match those funds, which they generously did. Add a $100 donation from the White Pine County Support Staff organization and we were able to present Aubrey with a $900 donation. We are incredibly proud of our students and are grateful for the support of our parent/teacher organization. Left to right: Haley Norton, Ms. Jensen, Mrs. Speakman-Watt, Callie Hollingsworth, Aubrey Pierce-Rodge, Zaria Bainbridge, Mary Kerner, and Tristan Pierce.