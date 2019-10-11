Leaves are turning and the weather is cooling down. That means it’s time for some Fall fun and a pumpkin patch.

A new pop up venture called the Patch is bringing fall festivities to downtown Ely this year. Located at 490 Aultman St., the Patch features a variety of pumpkins and decorative gourds for you to choose from. Once you have purchased your pumpkin, challenge your artistic abilities and paint a pumpkin while you are there.

Emilee Almberg, Ely resident and businesswoman, brought the Patch to downtown to give back to the community she says.

Pinenuts, apples, cider and and pears from Almberg’s family ranch are also onsite for purchase. Don’t forget your camera either, while your children are painting a pumpkin, slide on over to the photo setting, where Almberg has created a beautiful photo op with a vintage truck, hay bales, fresh flowers, and pumpkins surrounding the area, making it a harvest picturesque setting.

Sandra’s taco truck is also on site for your food cravings.

The Patch is open every Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays 3-7:30 p.m. during October. It’s a true fun fall family event.