Re-construction of the Post Office parking lot will begin Wednesday, Oct. 9 and will continue through Tuesday the 15th. The Post Office will remain open during construction but the parking lot will be inaccessible. Access to the Post Office will be available by using the center concrete walkway. Handicap/curb parking will be at the front concrete walkway. Please pay attention to construction signage and watch out for heavy equipment.

If you hae question please contact Reck Brothers at 775-289-2772.