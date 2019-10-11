The Mill Street area, which will include streets west of Mill Street, will have its water shut off by the City of Ely Water Department from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 for repairs. Thank you for your cooperation.
