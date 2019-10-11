Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

OCTOBER 4

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Tray Stark, of Ely, was struck by a vehicle operated by Julia Llona, also of Ely. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: The reporting party discovered an unknown person had stolen property from his storage unit. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked and nothing suspicious was located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Lendah Cole, of California, hit a deer with her vehicle while traveling on a rural highway. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Everyone checked okay.

New Bookings: Sofia Elizabeth Davis / Serving time for Drug Court

OCTOBER 5

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy made contact with the driver of a vehicle, identified as 45 year old Ely resident Brian Boots. Boots began using loud and tumultuous language, even after being warned to stop. He was later found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed he was the landlord of a rental property and a person was staying in the residence that was not on the lease. Contact was made with the tenant, who advised he was the only person living at the residence.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – both parties agreed to settle the issue between themselves.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Lindsey Jacobson, of Ely, was driving when her vision became obstructed. She left the roadway, striking a mailbox. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party hired several subjects to work for him. Since completing the job, he ran out of money and can’t pay them. Since then, they had contacted him several times for payment. The subjects were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject checked okay.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 29 year old Kristopher Whitlock, of Arizona, was arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Brian Boots / DUI and disturbing the peace / Bail $1,985

OCTOBER 6

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 18 year old Dagan Alexander Hay, of Ely, was found to be in the company of three juveniles after curfew. He was found to also be in possession of alcohol. He was arrested and the three juveniles were later released to their guardians. Reports will be submitted to juvenile probation on each juvenile.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject was sealing the parking lot at his workplace, without permission. The male was contacted and advised not to work on other’s property without permission.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property from her purse while she left it unattended at a local business. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – George Isaacs, of Ely, was backing from a parking spot and struck a parked vehicle behind him. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party discovered someone had damaged his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – witnesses at the scene claimed to observe a male subject be in possession of stolen property from a local business. The male subject also approached the witnesses, wishing to purchase methamphetamine. The male went to a second business demanding free food. When he was denied, he allegedly took candy from a candy dish without permission. The male had two small juvenile children with him at this time. The male was later located and identified as 39 year old Ely resident Johnny Reno Mahan. After the deputy place him into handcuffs and was putting him in his patrol vehicle, Mahan repeatedly tried to bite the deputy. He was later transported to jail.

New Bookings: Bernardo Arellano / Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol / Bail $355 / Arrested by NHP. Dagan Alexander Hay / Contributing to the delinquency of a minor x3 and minor in possession of alcohol / Bail $1,495. Johnny Reno Mahan / Possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, burglary x2, resisting a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and convicted person failure to register / $50,000

OCTOBER 7

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile was discovered to have been drinking alcohol. The juvenile was taken into custody and later released to his guardian. A report was completed and will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF CHILD NEGLECT: City – the information was passed on to the jurisdiction in which the child lives.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed an unwanted subject keeps coming to his residence. The deputy was unable to locate the unwanted subject.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed she had been threatened by another subject. The subject was contacted and the problem was resolved.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

New Bookings: Josh Fresquez / Serving time for previous arrest. Charlee Stones/ Serving time for previous arrest