Welcome Susanne Petermann, a visiting artist in residence, will be residing in Ely during October. Susanne is a personal organizer, poet, translator of Rilke’s French poetry, and collage artist, among other artistic and spiritual pursuits. A graduate of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, she spent about a decade in Europe before moving to California, then to Southern Oregon. Personal organizing pays her bills, but she is the kind of writer who can’t help writing, and the kind of artist who can’t help moving colors and images around on paper. In 2017, she published “When I Go, Selected French Poems of Rainer Maria Rilke,” Cascade Books, Eugene, OR.

During her ten-day residency at the Pink House in Ely, Susanne will be working on a new set of translations of Rilke’s French poems. You may find her pacing up and down the streets, memorizing, contemplating, trying out various word choices. If you see her, she would love to say hello to you!