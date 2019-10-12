ELY, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District, Caliente Field Office concluded the Caliente Complex Nuisance Wild Horse Gather near Caliente, Nev., on Oct. 7, 2019. The BLM gathered and removed 102 excess wild horses from in and around the Caliente Herd Area Complex, and Eagle and Silver King herd management areas during gather operations that lasted from July 29-Oct. 7, 2019.

The purpose of the gather was to prevent excess wild horses from leaving public rangelands and crossing roadways in search of resources. Vehicle collisions with wild horses have occurred on U.S. Highway 93 and wild horses have been spotted on State Routes 319 and 322 outside Panaca and Pioche, Nev. The animals are also causing considerable damage to private property. The gather was conducted in compliance with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. Removing excess animals will also enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Mojave-Southern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.

The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nev., to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program. Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xy6v4.

For more information, contact Chris Hanefeld, BLM Ely District public affairs specialist, at (775) 289-1842 or chanefel@blm.gov.