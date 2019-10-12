By Sheriff Scott Henriod

If you were to look up the definition of a victim it would state, a person harmed, injured, or killed as a result of a crime, accident, or other event or action.

Being a victim of a crime can leave you feeling frustrated, vulnerable, and angry. If you have been a victim of a crime and the Sheriff’s Office made an arrest detaining the person or person’s associated with the incident there is a program called VINE (Victim Information & Notification Everyday) that can help you know the persons statues as far as them being incarcerated.

VINE is an automated service that lets you track the custody statues of offenders in jail or prison. By calling the toll free number 1-888-268-8463 or visiting www.vinelink.com you can find out the custody statues of an offender. You can also register to be notified by phone and email if the custody statues of an offender changes.

If you choose to register with VINE make sure the phone number you register with is a number that you can be reached at 24 hours a day. Programs like VINE are essential to help bring a little bit of peace to those that have been victimized, but don’t solely rely on VINE. Take precautions as if the offender has already been released. You can apply for a protective order through the proper court, notify family members and friends of the situation and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.