Margaret Louise Hendrix Wright Matesen, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born to Robert Peary and Gladys May Jenkins Hendrix on November 28, 1921 in Dayton, Washington. Louise married William Wright Jr. in September 1940 in Brigham City, Utah. They had two sons, Edward and Dennis Wright. Louise and Bill were later divorced. Louise married Jack C Matesen on June 1, 1948 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their son, Chris, was born two years later. This marriage was solemnized in the Oakland Temple on March 30, 1968.

Louise was a lifelong and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many auxiliary positions, both in the Stake and Ward levels. Louise and Jack served an 18-month mission to the South Dakota Rapid City Mission, in 1979. Besides church, she volunteered in other organizations and performed service to others.

Because of Jack’s employment, the family lived in several different places in Nevada. While in Sparks, Nevada, Louise worked at the elementary school lunch program then later she worked as a quality control inspector for Capitol Packaging Company. When Jack and Louise moved back to Ely, she worked as a bookkeeper and later as a clerk in the White Pine County Recorder/Auditor Office.

Louise is survived by her sons Ed (Madge), Dennis (Ann), and Chris (Sally) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Ely, Nevada Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Louise would like you to perform an act of service for someone else. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumorturary.com