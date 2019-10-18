Jayden William Brewer and Mallory Moore have been named Students of the Month for September, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Brewer, age 17, is the son of Chris and Casey Brewer of Ely. Moore, age 17, is the daughter of Lance and Nichole Moore of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2020.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Brewer has been active in varsity soccer, basketball and baseball. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the WPHS Choir and is also a Peer leader. His hobbies are hunting, fishing, archery, marksmanship, horn hunting, lifting weights, running, hiking, riding four wheelers and dirtbikes, sports, soccer, baseball and basketball.

Moore is a member of the Ladycat basketball and softball squads, a member of the National Honor Society and the WPHS Singers. She is also a Peer leader. Her hobbies are cooking, baking, reading, crochet, embroidery, hunting, hiking, shooting sports, raising livestock, basketball, softball and spending time with friends and family.