Too many injuries are hindering the White Pine High football team’s efforts against the better teams in the league at this time in the season.

Coach Nick Lopez said, “Nine players were out and we had to use a number of freshmen and players in positions unfamiliar to them.”

Because of that, Yerington rolled to a 47-0 win over the Bobcats last week.

Yerington, co-league leaders with Battle Mountain, had two players with more than 100 yards against the Bobcats. Sean Irvine ran the ball 17 times for 121 yard and two touchdowns. Dante Reviglio rushed 10 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Yerington kept the ball on the ground nearly the entire game, attempting only two passes for a total of 19 yards.

Stats were not posted for White Pine.

“It’s tough to compete when you have to have three freshmen on the line and others in new positions,” Lopez said. “Matt (Van Tassell) is still out with a leg injury and don’t know when he can return. Adam Theurer wasn’t fully recovered and we didn’t play him too much.

“We were able to stop their run game up the middle, so they moved it to the outside and gained good yardage there.”

Yerington scored three times in the first quarter and twice more in both the second and third quarters.

This week, White Pine (3-4, 3-3) is on the road to play at Incline (4-2, 3-2) facing a must-win situation in order to keep hopes alive for a playoff spot. The Bobcats did win last year’s game 35-14.

In the meantime, Yerington (5-1, 5-0) and Battle Mountain (5-1, 5-0) play on Friday night in Yerington for the 2A Northern league lead.

White Pine will finish the league season Oct 25 at home with Silver Stage, then have a non-league game in Ely against Needles. The Mustangs and the Bobcats have not played since 2015 in the first round of the state playoffs when White Pine was a member of the 3A Southern League.

“Needles would like to see us come back into the Southern league,” Lopez said, “even though it is a long travel distance between the two towns.”

But the 2A Southern only has four teams now, Needles, Calvary Chapel, Lake Mead and Lincoln County. All four will make the first round of the state playoffs this year. including winless Calvary Chapel.

Previous Southern League members Laughlin, Mountain View and The Meadows have been playing 8-man ball as independents.

How long the 2A Southern will continue to have just four teams is something the NIAA is working on.