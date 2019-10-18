White Pine High had a home volleyball match with West Wendover Oct. 9 and won 3-0. Scores were 25-18, 25-20 and 25-9.

Coach Kenna Almberg said it was “a “Pink Out” to raise money for the Local Ely Breast Cancer Fund and State Farm agent Tiffany Swetich sponsored the game. She provided both the high school and middle school teams with new pink jerseys as well as lots of pink State Farm swag.

On Saturday, the girls traveled to Battle Mountain for their second meeting in league play. Although the Ladycats lost the first set 23-25, they clawed back to win the next three 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 and take a tough match 3-1.

Almberg said, “Mia Kemmler had a good day with 16 kills and 14 digs on defense. Karleigh Romero led the team with 21 digs. Nicole Whittaker and Maleana McKnight were the only two that did not miss a serve which is what hurt us the most in this match as we missed 22 serves as a team.”

Missed serves has been a bugaboo Almberg said she has had to contend with all season.

White Pine, currently third place in the 2A Northern League (11-4, 6-3), now have their remaining five matches of the regular season all on the road beginning this Friday and Saturday at Yerington and Coral Academy of Reno.

Almberg said, “We will be working hard on serving aggressively and consistently in practice this week as we prepare to play league leading Yerington (23-5, 13-0) and Coral Academy (0-12, 0-10) at their homes courts this weekend.”

White Pine lost to Yerington two weeks ago.

On Oct. 22, White Pine plays a non-league match Pahranagat Valley in Alamo, a match that had to be postponed from late August.

The Northern Regional tournament will be at Yerington Nov. 8-9. The state tournament is Nov. 15-16 for all classifications at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas. The Meadows is the defending 2A state champion.