ELY—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada is announcing a 30-day public comment period on the environmental analysis for its Feb. 11, 2020 and March 24, 2020 oil and gas lease sales. A total of 226 parcels (approximately 355,195 acres) of federal lands are proposed for lease. The parcels are located in White Pine and Lincoln counties, Nevada. The comment period will run from Oct.16-Nov. 14, 2019.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the rest goes to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease.

The BLM is a key contributor to the Trump Administration’s America-First Energy Plan, an all-of-the-above strategy that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals, and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar – all of which can be produced on public lands.

Background

By statute, the BLM is required to offer quarterly oil and gas lease sales of available federal lands. These lease sales represent parcels that have been through environmental review and public comment. The BLM issues both competitive and noncompetitive leases for a 10-year period. A lease is a contract to explore and develop any potential oil and gas. A lease may earn an extension if the lessee establishes production; otherwise the lessee pays an annual rental fee.

Public Comments

Public comments must be submitted in writing to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 or faxed to Tiera Arbogast at (775) 289-1910. The environmental documents, lists and maps of the parcels and attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xVJfT.

Please note that the most useful public comments are substantive and identify issues relevant to the proposed action. These may question, with reasonable basis, the accuracy of information, methodology or assumptions, and present reasonable alternatives other than those analyzed. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences, or comments that are essentially identical to other comments, will not be specifically addressed in the environmental review process.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your public scoping comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact BLM Planning and Environmental Coordinator Tiera Arbogast at (775) 289-1800.