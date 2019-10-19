To celebrate National Chamber Day, the White Pine Chamber of Commerce is going to have a contest! Come see us at the Punkin Chunkin food booth this Saturday at Veterans Park and guess how many candy corns are in the jar. Your guesses are free! The winner will receive 2 tickets to the Reindeer Express from the Nevada Northern Railway.

After Punkin Chunkin, the jar will be located at the chamber office so you if you miss us this Saturday, you can still put in your guess! Winner will be announced Monday, October 28th. Good Luck and thank you for supporting your local chamber! To become a member, send us a message on Facebook or come see us at the office at 636 Aultman Street.