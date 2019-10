KGHM Robinson Mines donated $2,600 to the Ely Elks Lodge for the upcoming Fire Department/EMS dinner and the warm welcome to the library program. $600 was donated to the Fire Dept. & EMS dinner honoring local heroes and $2,000 for the warm welcome to the library program which provides coats for students in White Pine County schools. Pictured are Stuart Tracy, Nichole Baldwin, Loren Stephey, Ken Curto and Gene Ockert.