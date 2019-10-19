The following businesses have signed up for Trick or Treat the Streets, Friday, Oct. 25

Economy Drug. Ely Post Office, South Fork Hardware, County Sheriff’s Dispatchers Office, White Pine Motel, Bristlecone Motel, Cruise-In Auto repair, Big 8 Tire, Deser-est Motel, Love’s Travel Center, Boys & Girls Club, Ms. Viv’s School of Dance, Washington Federal Bank, Waggin’ Tails, Sportsworld, Nardi’s Restaurant, Garnet Mercantile, C-A-L Ranch, All Aboard Cafe & Inn, Wilson Bates Furniture, Suite E, Hometown Pizza, Desert Mountain Realty/Basin Engineering, Desert Rose Ceramics, First National Bank of Ely, State Farm.

If your business has not signed up and would like to be involved, please call the Chamber and we will get you the form for particapating – 289-8877.