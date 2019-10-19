Carson City, Nev. – Residents in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns are encouraged to provide their input as the state of Nevada is developing its priorities for federal grant money for housing, community development and economic development activities. Residents can also anonymously provide feedback on housing discrimination issues.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Department of Business and Industry and the Department of Health and Human Services are partnering on two surveys and two public meetings to gather information required for the nearly $40 million in annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants. The information will be used to craft the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan required by HUD for funding.

“I would encourage every Nevadan to take the time to fill out the two brief surveys and make every effort to attend the public meetings to ensure their voices are heard on these important priorities,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “The feedback will allow the state to create the plan that will help with housing and community issues across the state.”

GOED’s Rural Community and Economic Development Division is hosting the Consolidated Plan public meeting on Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at GOED’s Carson City office, 808 W. Nye Ln. There will also be video conference locations in Elko, Ely, Fallon, Tonopah and Winnemucca. Residents can also take a survey about housing and community development issues with the data being used to create the Consolidated Plan and help set priorities.

The Fair Housing public meeting will be on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location. The video conferences will also be at the same locations as the previous meeting, with the exception of Ely. Residents can take a survey about fair housing issues examining if there are discrimination issues regarding various aspects of renting and buying a home. Both surveys are open until Dec. 31.

“The meetings and surveys are the way Nevadans can help shape the priorities in our communities for next five years. All the information from the meetings and surveys will be used to create the Consolidated plan” said Patricia Herzog, GOED’s Director of Rural and Community Development. “Take the short surveys and let your voices be heard.”

For more information about the surveys and locations of the video conference sites, please visit diversifynevada.com.