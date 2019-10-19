Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

OCTOBER 10

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Daniel Potter, of Utah, attempted to make a U-turn and a truck a vehicle in the adjacent lane, driven by Edgar Palencia-Marroquin, of Nevada. Potter was issued a citation of illegal U-turn.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located, and identified as 36 year old Emily Edmonds, of Ruth. She was later arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have been notified via the internet, that she won money and needed to provide her personal information to collect it. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole a package which had been delivered and left on his door step. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole several item from her home while she was gone. The deputy conducted several interviews and the investigation is ongoing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party believes someone keeps letting her dog out of her yard. She reported having problems with a former acquaintance. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – a juvenile attempted to negotiate a turn and was driving too fast for conditions. She struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Emily Guidry Edmonds / Disturbing the peace and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $ 2,500. Adam Michael Gilson / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation. Sophia Elizabeth Davis / Probation violation / No bail.

OCTOBER 11

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Brian Campbell, of Ely, stated he struck a deer on a rural road. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject claimed she was fine.

REPORT OF A DELAYED DOMESTIC BATTERY: Contact wad made with both subjects involved. They bother showed signs of battery. A report will be prepared and submitted to the DA for possible prosecution.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party discovered several unknown charges on her debit card. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and left the business without incident.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the residence was checked and there was no signs of forced entry.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – Cameron Densford, of Arizona, was arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Emma Paez / Serving time for previous arrest. Cameron Denaford / DUI / Bail $1,140.

OCTOBER 12

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and were fine. REPORT OF A

PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claims to be having issues with a subject that had been in a relationship with one of her children. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party stated her teen child wasn’t listening to her and threw some items in the house. The child was advised of the consequences of his actions.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed to be looking for loose change.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed a man and woman was on her property without her permission. The subjects were located and advised to stay off of the property.

New Bookings: Taylor Nicole Peterson / Probation violation / Arrested by Parole and Probation

OCTOBER 13

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual who stated that she was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving messages from an individual that are threatening. Officer contacted the person sending the messages and advised her to stop all contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone has been going onto his property and stealing items. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local business establishment. The person was contacted and advised to leave the business. He complied.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

New booking: Cristina S. Lerch / Probation violation / No bail.

OCTOBER 14

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they were just arguing. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted who stated that he was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer reported that the person had left the Ely area for a medical appointment. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A PARENT: Reporting party stated that the mother of several children failed to pick up her children from day care. The father of the children was contacted who came and picked up the children.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that she was fine, just going through a relationship separation. The individual requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that she was fine and was just taking care of her child. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local food establishment. The person was contacted and trespassed from the area.New bookingsPaul L. Larson / Serving timeTowyanna A. Quinn / Transporting a controlled substance / No bail

OCTOBER 15

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer reported that the owner of the dog captured his own dog and took it home.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City — officer received a report of a truant student at a local school. The student will be issued a citation for truancy and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle who was hunting in the area. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer located the vehicle and reported that he observed no problems with the way the vehicle was being operated.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local motel. The person was contacted and advised to leave. The person then stated that he needed medical attention. The person was taken to the ER by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that he was backing his vehicle out of his driveway and struck a stop sign. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was capture and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted who stated that she was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he observed a person go into a closed business. Officers checked the business and reported that it was locked and secured. No problems were located.New bookingsCasey Crabtree/ Basic speed and DUI / Bail $1,285. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway PatrolJames P. Rainey / Serving time