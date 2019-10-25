Morgan Reed Finicum and Amber Williams have been named Students of the Month for October, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Finicum, age 14, is the son of Jody and Wendy Finicum of Ely. Williams, age 14, is the daughter of Jason Williams and Nancy Herms of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Finicum has been active in football, baseball and wrestling. He is the Student Body President for Learning Bridge Charter School and is active in 4-H shooting sports. His hobbies are reading, hiking, shooting, exercising and practicing musical instruments.

Williams has been active in volleyball, basketball and track. She is the 8th grade representative for the LBCS Student Council. Her hobbies are sports and hunting.