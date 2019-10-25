The White Pine High boys’ soccer fell out of the playoff picture this season with a 3-2 loss to West Wendover last week.

Meanwhile, the girls team won their match at West Wendover to remain in first place ahead of Fernley with one game remaining.

The Bobcat girls have two wins over Fernley this season.

Coach Amanda Allred said the Ladycats 9-0 shutout of the Wolverines came from a 7-0 onslaught in the first half. Morgan Hendrickson, Madison Sorenson and Sage Dutson each had two goals.

The nine scores against the Wolverines is the highest number in the 20 games the teams have played since 2012.

This week, the girls (15-6, 12-1) finished the league season hosting West Wendover (1-15, 1-12) Oct. 23.

For Ryan Costello’s boys team, a 3-2 loss to Wendover knocked them out of being one of the three seeds to the 3A Northern Region playoffs.

The Bobcats (7-11-1, 4-6-1) got goals from Jayden Brewer and Emanuel Gonzalez, but the Wolverines (6-6-2, 5-4-2) got the winning goal in the second half, yet they will miss the playoffs too, since the Northern B league only has three entrants this year and Wendover is No. 5.

The boys Northern 3A playoffs are Nov. 7-9 at Churchill High School in Fallon. The girls playoffs are also Nov. 7-9, but the sites have not yet been determined.

The boys and girls state tournament will be Nov. 15-16 at Wooster High School in Reno.

The 3A defending boys state champion is Western of Las Vegas and the girls champion is Truckee, California, both of whom appear to have a strong chance to repeat as champions.